Kitchen Pendant Lighting White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
The open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy sitting nook. The tall tongue-and-groove ceiling provides an open, airy feel.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The kitchen has French doors leading out to the patio.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Casa Dolce Vita's brilliant white kitchen is a lesson in simplicity; Atelier Michael Hagara tucked all the appliances away neatly so certain features, like the pendant light, could shine.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The kitchen has original globe pendant lighting and ample storage space.
The kitchen includes solid surface counters, a gas cooktop, midcentury-style pendant lights, and a command center by the back door.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
White oak flooring, a hallmark of the home, remains intentionally pure and unvarnished.
The updates are modern with a period-appropriate vibe.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
