Kitchen Pendant Lighting Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
Kitchen
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
Stainless steel Ikea kitchen elevated by the cherry wood cabinetry
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
Kitchen Elevation
The kitchen has also been given a modern upgrade, now featuring stainless steel appliances.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The open plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area.
In the open kitchen, wood-paneled sliding doors conceal dark cabinetry, and together with a sleek, dark counter, and a shiny bronze-clad island with a sink, the kitchen becomes part of the overall design rather than simply an area of utility.
Rich designed the pendant lights, made of cut plate steel paired with Edison bulbs, partly to economize. “Each unit cost about fifty dollars instead of five hundred,” he says.
A Vipp kitchen and fireplace offer an upscale dining experience, even in the wilderness.
A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
The kitchen contains Onda barstools by Stua from Design Within Reach that surround a 13-foot Calacatta marble island. Custom white aluminum cabinets float above the kitchen appliances by Miele with a stovetop from Wolf and a range hood by Airmec Bello.
“The kitchen, dining area, and family room were originally three separate rooms,” says Wilding. “We opened the space by knocking down walls and installing two large flush beams in the ceiling.” The original kitchen was located in what is now the family room. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
the reflectivity of the brass kitchen island makes it seem to dematerialize.
In the dining area, Danish modern chairs purchased at Circa Modern are tucked into a wood table from Restoration Hardware. The kitchen cabinets, counters and sink are from Ikea with faucets from Danze. The backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics.
The cabin’s basic structure was reclaimed from a barn built in 1840 and purchased from Heritage Barns out of Waco, Texas. The same company supplied the recycled wood that clads the walls, though the ceiling boards are new. “We stained them with a gray wash to match the tones of the post and beam, but with a more clean look,” Bronee explains. The concrete floors were polished and waxed for a sleek finish.
The Viking range and Bosch refrigerator in the kitchen are paired with Ikea lights and cabinets.
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Inside / Outside living
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.

