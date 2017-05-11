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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Sara works in the kitchen, which contains a propane cooktop from Wolf and a propane refrigerator by Dometic. The louvered windows are from the Glass Guru and the porcelain tile is from Daltile.
In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
This Bay Area family decided to splurge on top-of-the-line cabinetry by the Italian company, Cucine Lube because the kitchen would be the focal point of the open living space and where they predicted that they’d spend much of their time. The glossy panels are crafted from acrylic and glass dust to form a light and sturdy material that is "as luminous as glass." In addition, the panels are easy to maintain; resistant to water, heat, stains, and chemicals; and designed to be in contact with food—making it money well spent.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Kitchen
The updated kitchen and dining space. At the back, you can see the new study/lounge. The pendant lighting is from Muuto, the dining table is the Saarinen table from Room & Board paired with Eames chairs with a wire base.
A view of the den from the kitchen. Pocket doors allow the den to be completely closed off as needed.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The kitchen also boasts spectacular views of the mountains and easy access to the pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen.
A herringbone tile pattern forms the backsplash.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
Ceaserstone in Blizzard was used for the perimeter countertop, and Silestone in Lusso for the island top and the waterfall edges.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The bright open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.
The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.