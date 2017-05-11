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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
Bert Frank Masina brass-and-opal glass pendant lamps hang above the bespoke terrazzo island designed and installed by Diespeker.
The kitchen backsplash features Yohen Border mosaic tile from Inax. Note the curved shape of the island. The stools are from Normann Copenhagen.
Polished concrete veneer floors in French Grey from Pangaea run throughout the shared living spaces.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
Vintage hand-blown pendant lighting features in the kitchen, which also has a handmade tile backsplash.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The updates are modern with a period-appropriate vibe.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
New custom cabinetry and wall paneling retain the warmth and feel original to this Eichler home.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
014.CASA PEX
Kitchen
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buch