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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Kitchen
Wine cellar
Steps away from the living area is a bright and airy chef's kitchen. Boasting custom Poggepohl white-lacquer cabinetry and white-honed Carrera marble countertops, the kitchen also comes with a Gaggenau dishwasher, stainless-steel convection and steam ovens, as well as a SubZero wine cooler and refrigerator.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The island, made from solid American oak, is 4.8 meters long (or almost 16 feet). The profile suspension light from Inlite hangs over it.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
The dining area and kitchen.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Kitchen
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Dining and kitchen
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Kitchen
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
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