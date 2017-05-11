Kitchen Pendant Lighting Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/appliances : wall oven

The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Located in the addition to the home, the new kitchen flanks the residence’s original brick wall, open to the living room on the other side. White washed maple cabinets with a muted grain create a clean, simple cooking space.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Kitchen view
Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
The consistent use of light wood makes the interior finishes appear to recede while directing attention to the views outside.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
Casa Dolce Vita's brilliant white kitchen is a lesson in simplicity; Atelier Michael Hagara tucked all the appliances away neatly so certain features, like the pendant light, could shine.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The updates are modern with a period-appropriate vibe.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
The newly renovated kitchen has soapstone countertops and a white ceiling.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Kitchen
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
Three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords that match the hood tube hang above the kitchen island.
The 48-foot red furniture volume, which is about two feet wide, traverses the interiors, articulating it and adapting to it like a red glove.
