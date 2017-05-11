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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Pendant Lighting Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The expansive kitchen now blurs into the living room. Vintage stackable chairs from Rotor Deconstruction in Brussels, where Sarolta used to work, surround &amp;Tradition’s In Between table. Behind it, Valchromat cabinetry is juxtaposed with tiles and Nemo Lighting’s Applique Cylindrique Petite wall lamps designed by Charlotte Perriand. Shelves of tableware, like the vintage Karcagi glasses made by the porcelain factory her family once owned, add character.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
Quartz countertops and two-by-eight-inch subway tile with tan grout (on the backsplash) complement the tone of the birch cabinetry and ash shelves in the kitchen.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
“We wanted a palette that would express a more neutral feeling in the living, dining and bedroom areas, and a touch of color in the kitchen and bathroom areas,” says Aretio.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
The chairs are from Hay, the Cast Pendant is by Tom Chung &amp; Jordan Murphy with Menu, and the TE070 countertops are from Diespeker.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
The material palette was investigated early on, along with a variety of layout options. The end product reflected both the homeowner’s style and the unique character of the home.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
A wall was removed so the two main living spaces now flow together. In the spirit of reuse, the curtains are fabric recycled from stage backdrops.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
“Lydia and Ian both have great taste and a deep appreciation of quality design,” says Agnello; the couple describe their style and aesthetic as “James Bond meets Barbarella.”
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
Honed concrete floors and a level-5 drywall finish on the walls lend a subtle luster to the space. Choosing an IKEA cabinet system allowed Nils to invest in higher-end appliances from Bosch and Miele. The task pendant light is from Danish company Menu.
Windows and skylights from the eastern façade bring in an abundance of light throughout the day.
Kitchen & Dining Room with Raked Ceilings & High Window
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