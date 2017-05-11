All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/appliances : dishwasher

209 Kitchen Pendant Lighting Dishwasher Design Photos And Ideas

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The kitchen, which is open to the family room, is fitted out with a Viking Professional Range with two ovens, six burners and a griddle, a Sub Zero fridge, a compactor, a GE microwave, and a Miele dishwasher.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A view into the indoor/outdoor kitchen.
The material palette of this kitchen is calm and muted, using putty coloured cabinet doors, wood grain on the intermediate cabinets, a concrete coloured honed quartz countertop, and light oak flooring throughout.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Kitchen view
View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy sitting nook. The tall tongue-and-groove ceiling provides an open, airy feel.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The kitchen in 1220 E. 12th Street House features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on a serene grove of oak trees. The project was designed by Studio 804, a graduate student architecture and design program led by Dan Rockhill at the University of Kansas.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The kitchen includes solid surface counters, a gas cooktop, midcentury-style pendant lights, and a command center by the back door.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
IKEA-compatible cabinet fronts are becoming more widely available in a range of styles and prices. Options are also growing for custom and non-IKEA cabinets.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Kitchen
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
This industrial-style kitchen with stainless steel counter tops is a chef's dream.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
In this guide, we break down the benefits and costs of laminate, wood, concrete, stainless steel, engineered quartz, granite, and marble.
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
1234

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.