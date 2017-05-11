Kitchen Pendant Lighting Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/lighting : pendant/appliances : cooktops

Opening up the doorway made space for a designated dining area, which has a vintage Ercol table and chairs. Ferm Living Socket Pendants hang in the kitchen and over the table.
On the opposite side of the room, there’s a stove niche, integrated refrigerator, and built-in storage that wraps the doorway.
On the kitchen peninsula, the sink is tucked behind an upstand, which hides dirty dishes from view from the living room.
A glimpse down the aisle of the El Toro. The Hobbit wood stove from Salamander Stoves is a cozy accent.
The house can be built for approximately the same cost as a traditional site-built home, yet the Recycled House offers superior energy efficiency and the added value of a lower carbon footprint.
The modern interior design and finishes are by interior designer Mackenzie Waterman.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
A look at the front half of the boat.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Kitchen view
Kitchen view with Hygge Supply cabinets.
The kitchen unit combines an oak base with a marble counter, and was custom made by local furniture maker Walnut x Oak. "While we worked with Room & Board and Article to furnish the majority of the space, it was also important to us to use local vendors and artists in decorating," says LaValle.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The kitchen is a contemporary installation in a 100-year-old home. A custom, steel-and-glass cabinet is built into the wall for additional storage space, while tying in with the black steel framing above.
The custom steel kitchen island with a marble top is from Eginstill.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The consistent use of light wood makes the interior finishes appear to recede while directing attention to the views outside.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
The kitchen has original globe pendant lighting and ample storage space.
The kitchen includes solid surface counters, a gas cooktop, midcentury-style pendant lights, and a command center by the back door.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
The updated kitchen has walnut-paneled cabinetry, quartz countertops, a turquoise tile backsplash, and a large center island with seating.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The newly renovated kitchen has soapstone countertops and a white ceiling.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The kitchen cabinets were designed by True Hand Society and fabricated by Summus with leather cabinet pulls from Peg & Awl for an earthy feel. The floating shelves are from Lostine. The bar stools are from Leeward, and the pendant lighting is by Noevara.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The communal areas are located on one end of the apartment while a spacious master bedroom occupies the other end.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
