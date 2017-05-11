Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/lighting : floor/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Floor Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G