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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : floor/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Floor Lighting Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Font 6 by CaSA
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.