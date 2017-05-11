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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : floor/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Floor Lighting Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
Font 6 by CaSA
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.