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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : floor/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Floor Lighting Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The flooring and cabinets are all clad in oriented strand board. The engineered wood is not typically used as a finish, but it is durable and cost-effective.
Font 6 by CaSA
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017