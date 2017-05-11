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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/sinks : wall mount

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Interior House