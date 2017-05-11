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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/floors : marble

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The most recent renovation utilizes reasonably low-cost materials, such as pine, oak, and Carrara marble, to create a simple and cohesive palette.
In the kitchen, oak joinery and a minimal fireplace sit within a neutral, low-cost pine plywood wall.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
Carbon bar stools by Bertjan Pot from Moooi rest under the kitchen island.
The ceiling is unfinished plywood covered by a metal screen that diffuses light from LED strips.
Ample, built-in storage lines the wall and the island. The appliances are from Gaggenau; the faucet from Cea Design.
The all-white, minimalist kitchen is a transitional space between the public and private areas. A marble-topped island is oriented toward the dining room.
White oak details add a touch of warmth to the black kitchen while stainless-steel stools, countertops, and appliances bring an industrial edge.
In contrast to the otherwise white and bright rooms, the kitchen resonates with the black exterior. Lacquered MDF cabinetry is sleek and seamless.
The eat-in kitchen is painted turquoise, and the formal dining room is painted purple to match the bloom colors of the twin orchid trees on either side. In the kitchen, the current homeowners display their colorful collection of vintage pyrex bowls, which remind them of their childhood. The kitchen features marble tile flooring which was added at some point over the years.
The kitchen, fitted with maple cabinetry, opens up to a redwood deck that connects to the master bedroom.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.