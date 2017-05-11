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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.