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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/floors : brick

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A true example of indoor-outdoor living, the kitchen space is open along one side and at each end. A large center island and simple shelving along the wall complete this minimal space.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.