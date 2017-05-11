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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Milla and Nigel thought the kitchen island should anchor the first floor, and they wanted colors that matched the frescoes. Stone specialist Nick Blok found exactly what they were looking for: a monolithic piece of Italian quartzite with muted pinks and umbers in the veining.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The one-time guest bedroom on the parlor level is now the kitchen, where one of the draws is the island, raised on a brushed stainless steel frame and legs.
A custom industrial-style light fixture suspends above the table in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is adjacent to the living room.
The architect selected light-colored pine for the kitchen cabinetry that ties to the pine flooring and creates a spacious feeling for the apartment.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
The Heath Tile kitchen backsplash features the Alabaster colorway of the Mural series, which features six different glaze blends. The subtle variation complements the plasterwork and white oak timber used throughout the interior.
Laney LA selected pure white quartzite for the kitchen countertops—and the veining matches the cracks in the floor. Aleks and Erica embraced the imperfections that come with concrete flooring, and they like how it contrasts with the white walls.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
Kitchen & Meals area
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
The juxtaposition of open and closed elements continues into the kitchen. White oak planks wrap the floor, end wall, and ceiling, while floor-to-ceiling glass flanks either side. Low cabinets preserve views to the outside.
Sunlight bounces off white-painted shiplap walls in the kitchen and the sleeping loft; the flooring is from Pergo.
In the kitchen, white Caesarstone counters seamlessly top white flat-front cabinets.
Hardwearing quartz is used on the kitchen worktops. The cupboards are made from yew veneer.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The bright, white eat-in kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, Miele appliances, and quartz countertops.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/
Kitchen
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
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