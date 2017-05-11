All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/cabinets : metal

36 Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Metal Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
kitchen
outdoor kitch·en·ette
Kitchen
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
kitchen
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, the architects have mitigated this problem by using stainless steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
Kitchen Elevation
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
The open plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen / Dining room
Kitchen: doors in eucalyptus wood and brass, countertop in high-thickness laminate Polaris by Abet, designed by Marcante-Testa, built by Materia Design and Om Project, faucets from Bellosta, lighting from Atelier Areti.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Mazza and Patten both used off-the-shelf Ikea cabinets in their kitchens. They customized them by raising them up a few inches and dropping a sink into a store-bought table, which serves as the countertop. The pair is thrilled with the results. Even the architects they hired to work at the deli from Grupo 7 were impressed: “They said, ‘These cabinets are insane. How do we get them?’” Mazza recalls.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
Kitchen Area with lath wall panel. Reuse of kitchen cabinets from a 1950's ranch home. Baltic birch wall and ceiling panels.
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.

