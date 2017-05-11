All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/cabinets : laminate

25 Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Laminate Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
After: kitchen
Kitchen
The building is kept low to the ground, so you can step directly from the house into the garden.
The kitchen, living room, and dining room open onto the northeast garden and pool. The bedrooms are pushed to the more private southern end of the site.
Kitchen room
Kitchen
Kitchen
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
This area of the residence is the closest to the river. The tall windows make it possible to cook in perfect harmony with the external environment.

