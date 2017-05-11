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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Dining and kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo