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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The kitchen retains its original plan, but it’s been updated with new counters, cabinets, appliances, and lighting. A new wood counter, sink, cantilevered shelf, and cabinets were added opposite the original kitchen counter to create a convenient space for food and drink prep.
The steps to the kitchen were designed by Netsch to the proportions of the Parthenon, necessitating half steps in between. Will and Mark regularly entertain large groups, and removable cushions provide miscellaneous seating for guests.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
"The tiny backsplash is perhaps my favorite addition," says Bonnie of the kitchen remodel. "I think I did more research on flexible grout than I have on anything before. We ended up using Tec AccuColor Unsanded Grout mixed with Tec Acrylic Grout Additive for increase flexibility, and so far so great." The backsplash is Salt Wood Chip by Mudtile.
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
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The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
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Kitchen and island
View of kitchen and breakfast alcove
Kitchen with undulating wood screen ceiling over dining area
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area
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Kitchen - Open Floor Plan
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Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
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Walnut Kitchen Cabinets by AvenueTwo, Caesarstone Countertops, Jenn-Air Appliances