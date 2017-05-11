Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
FILTER
All Photos
Editor’s Picks
kitchen
Counters
Granite
(11)
Engineered Quartz
(63)
Marble
(27)
Quartzite
(10)
Wood
(35)
Laminate
(6)
Concrete
(22)
Metal
(7)
Stone
(18)
Tile
(5)
Appliances
Refrigerator
(144)
Wall Oven
(64)
Cooktops
(78)
Range
(101)
Range Hood
(106)
Microwave
(49)
Dishwasher
(90)
Ice Maker
(2)
Wine Cooler
(7)
Beverage Center
(1)
Cabinets
White
(76)
Colorful
(64)
Wood
(132)
Metal
(2)
Laminate
(4)
Open
(10)
Floors
Medium Hardwood
(66)
Light Hardwood
(62)
Dark Hardwood
(13)
Porcelain Tile
(10)
Ceramic Tile
(12)
Travertine
(4)
Concrete
(41)
Vinyl
(5)
Limestone
(1)
Slate
(3)
Marble
(1)
Terra-cotta Tile
(4)
Linoleum
Bamboo
Laminate
Cork
(2)
Painted Wood
Brick
Cement Tile
Plywood
Terrazzo
(1)
Carpet
Rug
(5)
Backsplashes
Ceramic Tile
(227)
Subway Tile
(14)
Stone Tile
(2)
Glass Tile
(1)
Stone Slab
(1)
Mosaic Tile
(1)
Porcelain Tile
(3)
Metal
(2)
Concrete
(1)
Mirror
(1)
Marble
Brick
Wood
(1)
Lighting
Ceiling
(227)
Floor
Table
Wall
(15)
Pendant
(74)
Track
(13)
Recessed
(58)
Accent
(23)
Sinks
Drop In
(75)
Vessel
(12)
Wall Mount
(2)
Pedestal
Undermount
(99)
All Photos
/
kitchen
/
lighting : ceiling
/
backsplashes : ceramic tile
Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas
Filter
1
2
3
4
Next