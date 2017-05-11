Kitchen Ceiling Lighting Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/lighting : ceiling/appliances : wall oven

The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
Minimal updates have been made to the kitchen, which features original NuTone appliances and birch cabinetry. A large window sits above the sink and overlooks the backyard.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Kitchen
The black Richlite and walnut kitchen is one of Mongillo's favorite elements of the home. He says that kitchens often feel out of place—but this one is an architectural feature, with the island acting as another piece of furniture.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
An elongated, pink terrazzo kitchen island accommodates larger gatherings; it extends all the way into the dining area. Powder-blue cabinets provide a cool contrast.
A peek inside the skylit kitchen with clerestory windows.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Reconfiguring the house allowed us to add some logic and coherence to the rooms and flow. There is now a central hall that connects the entry area to the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. In this view, the full-height custom walnut casework separates the kitchen from the entry area.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The kitchen flows into the dining and living areas, punctuated by personal touches like a record player and a graphic, large-format print of pineapples created by the architect and his wife.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
A courtyard connects a bedroom with the kitchen and dining area
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Comprised of beautiful wood cabinetry and open shelving, the kitchen also has a double-oven.
Natural light streams into the kitchen through glass inset clerestory windows at the top of the 12.5-foot-tall ceiling.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The kitchen.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The consistent use of light wood makes the interior finishes appear to recede while directing attention to the views outside.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
A view from the kitchen towards the living space.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
The updated chef's kitchen is bright and designed with lots of storage space to help maintain its streamlined modern look.
Professionally painted black Shaker-style cabinets in this kitchen provide a strong contrast to the white marble countertop.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
Hatchet Design Build took a more modern approach with the kitchen while still drawing from the traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut kitchen cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
