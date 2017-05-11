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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Accent Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.