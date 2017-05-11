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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Accent Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
The flooring in the main room and bedroom is Worthwood Solid End Grain from Oregon Lumber.
The kitchen cabinets are made of CVG Douglas fir plywood, which Grey stained, finished, and topped with handmade Japanese tile from California-based Wa-Kei & Company. The wall lights are original refurbished Eklipta lights by Arne Jacobson for Louis Poulsen. The ceramic bowl is by Linda Hsaio of Knotwork L.A.
Sculptural plywood walls weave new life into a 19th-century Parisian apartment while preserving its historic Haussmannien features.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Since the home is something of a pied-à-terre for the clients, its design is geared more toward short-term stays than full-time living. That means spaces like the kitchen are set up for entertaining. Notice the curve on the cabinetry, counter, and backsplash, which is Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble. All of the appliances are from Fisher & Paykel, and the wall sconce is a Gabriel Scott single Welles pendant in smoked glass and brushed brass.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
New wood floors were laid in a herringbone configuration in the kitchen, and the butcher block counters also have that pattern.
Folding glazed doors open up to seamlessly connect the open-plan kitchen and dining room to the courtyard. The kitchen is dressed with Sapele Mahogany cabinetry, Caesarstone Stratuario Maximus countertops, and rift-sawn white oak flooring.
A kitchen island made of large Travertino Santa Caterina porcelain slabs from Ariostea breaks up the timber palette. Also pictured are Hay Cornet stools and a Baxter-Hubble lighting fixture.
A long, central island protects the cook from the main living areas and functions as a prep counter and serving station.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Kitchen looking South
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
A linear modern light fixture by AlexAllen Studio hangs above the center island. Black Windsor counter stools from Target complete the center island’s breakfast bar. The shiny brass faucet and shelf brackets are both from Rejuvenation. The beautiful glazed Moroccan zellige tiles are from Cle, and the countertops are Ceasarstone.
Instead of adding counter space on both sides of the kitchen, Wooden opted for floor-to-ceiling cabinets, which provide ample storage space and help keep the kitchen tidy. A center island provides additional storage, prep space, and a breakfast bar. At the back, a classic black panel window and patio door lead to the family's outdoor space while bringing much-needed natural light into the formerly dark kitchen.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
A VOLA KV series kitchen faucet extends from the wall.
As with the external materials, the internal finishes are robust and earthy with the stone for the kitchen countertops chosen for its ability to handle the brightly colored spices and powders of Indian cuisine.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
A peek at the contemporary kitchen. Here, the joinery was built by Building With Options and the laboratory grade was provided by Stone Italiana.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
The bus kitchen. Our favorite part is the reclaimed barn board countertop. We scored the rustic original boards at a farm yard sale and refinished them ourselves. Our water pump and fridge run off of our solar battery bank. We kept things really simple in that you don't see a permanent stove/oven. We do use a toaster oven when we're plugged in to shore power (special occasions!) but mainly cook all of our delicious meals on a butane portable stove. It works wonderfully!
Custom woodwork on the kitchen cabinetry mirror the slant of the roofline. Recycled brick was used on the upper portion of the wall.
The extension created an open kitchen as well as additional interior space for dining and living.
The kitchen leads out to the patio area.
Living small is par for the course in New York City, but accommodating a family of four in under 700 square feet rarely looks as effortless as in this storage-smart renovation. Scott Oliver and Margarita McGrath of noroof architects created many clever built-ins and transformable furniture in this apartment. Photo by Raimund Koch. See how the rooms transform in this extended slideshow.
Modern kitchen with a minimal palette
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
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