33 Kitchen Accent Lighting Wood Counters Design Photos And Ideas

A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
New wood floors were laid in a herringbone configuration in the kitchen, and the butcher block counters also have that pattern.
The sculptural marble kitchen island has an extended wood dining surface that forms a breakfast nook. A simple and dramatic pendant light extends the length of the island and is a focal point within the space.
Artist Stephen Waddell and wife Isabel Kunigk—a landscape designer—remodeled their 1,300-square-foot bungalow with a raised roof and a kitchen that opens up to the living room. The apple-green cabinets were made by Waddell and a friend, and yellow stools add a playful touch.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
The white ceramic triangle tiles are from Lowes.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
The open plan of this white kitchen helps keep the interiors bright, while also creating a greater sense of spaciousness. The black stools at the bar draw the eye upward to the unique black light fixtures in this white kitchen with black countertops.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
The bus kitchen. Our favorite part is the reclaimed barn board countertop. We scored the rustic original boards at a farm yard sale and refinished them ourselves. Our water pump and fridge run off of our solar battery bank. We kept things really simple in that you don't see a permanent stove/oven. We do use a toaster oven when we're plugged in to shore power (special occasions!) but mainly cook all of our delicious meals on a butane portable stove. It works wonderfully!
The A45 is outfitted with a petite kitchen designed by Københavns Møbelsnedkeri.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
At Agencie, we believe kitchens are modern-day parlor rooms. We incorporate stunning visual elements into the kitchen. A majestic Lacanche range takes center stage in this kitchen.
In renovating the 90-square-foot kitchen of a Boston apartment, architect Chris Greenawalt drew upon both spatial and material solutions to create a pleasing and wheelchair-accessible space to accommodate all three of its tenants.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.
A mix of old and new was the master plan for the lemon tree house

