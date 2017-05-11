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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/counters : laminate

Kitchen Accent Lighting Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Originally built in 1996, the home was recently treated to a complete overhaul.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.