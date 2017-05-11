All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/counters : concrete

12 Kitchen Accent Lighting Concrete Counters Design Photos And Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Inside / Outside living
Kitchen looking toward plywood stair and bench seat
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above

