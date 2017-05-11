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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Accent Lighting Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
A drop zone across from the kitchen run.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen