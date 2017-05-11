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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Accent Lighting Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.
The extension created an open kitchen as well as additional interior space for dining and living.
Dining/Kitchen