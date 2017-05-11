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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Accent Lighting Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.