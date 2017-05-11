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All Photos/kitchen/lighting : accent/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Accent Lighting Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.