Subscribe to Dwell+
All Photos/kitchen

3958 Kitchen Design Photos And Ideas

Black ceramic tile wraps around the kitchen backsplash.
The kitchen island was custom built on-site by Studio Jackson Scott using Australian Blackbutt.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
Espresso-colored wood accents and white-painted shiplap lend a crisp look to the interior of the Modern model.
Wood floors stained the color of espresso counter the white-painted shiplap walls on the interior of the Modern model.
Charcoal gray-painted cabinetry and leather pulls create a sleek aesthetic for the Gooseneck.
White-painted wood with medium-tone wood accents lend a fresh aesthetic to the Rumspringa model.
The kitchen area in the Rumspringa model features white-painted cabinetry and a sliding barn door.
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter. The firewood storage's open shelving is carefully located on the side of the island that doesn't face the living room, making sure that it is only visible in certain locations.
In the kitchen, dark-green subway tiles contrast with wood cabinetry and a marble-topped central island that was crafted from blackened steel and walnut.
The kitchen has quartz counters, maple cabinets, a white backsplash tile with light colored grout, and glass block in the windows overlooking the alley. The hallway leads to an office niche, utility area, and the garage.
The living room, kitchen, and dining room flow into one another. The floors are hickory. "I've never used hickory in my life as an architect," says McCuen, whose wife chose the wood for the flooring. He’s since become a convert. "It is fabulous. It works with everything, and it finishes great," he says.
LG SIGNATURE QuadWashTM Dishwasher // MSRP: $1,699.99 (model LUDP8997SN) marries an elegant textured steel finish with fantastic functionality.
The LG Signature's Wine Cellar will debut in 2020. Currently no price range exists.
When you knock twice on the door of LG Signature’s InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, the glass panel on the front double door becomes transparent to show you what is inside.
The eat-in kitchen is painted turquoise, and the formal dining room is painted purple to match the bloom colors of the twin orchid trees on either side. In the kitchen, the current homeowners display their colorful collection of vintage pyrex bowls, which remind them of their childhood. The kitchen features marble tile flooring which was added at some point over the years.
A dining set provided by the original homeowners fits in perfectly with the clean, simple design of the renovated home.
Grant and Sparkes introduced a fish scale molding design to the cabinetry and walls—and later discovered that it’s similar to the triangular molding that Walter ran beneath the windows.
A chef's kitchen now occupies the space that once held the smoking lounge and Ray’s office. The mahogany cabinetry was inspired by the former restaurant kitchen at Lynn Hall.
The 2020 model’s kitchen includes all the comforts of home with a dishwasher, pull-out microwave, large refrigerator, and oven and stove combo.
In the kitchen, a huge central island is complete with marble countertops and cabinetry in a rustic-looking finish. Hutch-like cabinets sit along each of the opposite sides, while built-in appliances and shelving line the back wall.
A new gourmet kitchen is located behind the fireplace. The modern space features professional-grade appliances, marble countertops, and bronze accents.
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
The building is 6,500 square feet, so each loft feels spacious and airy. The arched windows, which rest in the original openings, let in light and views of the adjacent oak sanctuary.
A black marble backsplash, counters and tabletop contrast with white-painted cabinetry in the kitchen-and-dining area.
The angled mezzanine allows for a sunlight-filled kitchen-and-dining space, where oak parquet floors lend warm texture.
Blue-painted ceiling trim and pink velvet-upholstered chairs, from La Redoute, brighten the open-plan kitchen-and-dining area, where the angled edge of the built-in table mimics the mezzanine's edge.
Flooring throughout the home is wood that matches the louvered facade, while cabinetry and sheer curtains are white.
A picture window provides views to the lakefront setting from the kitchen sink. Large glass pendants from Simon Pearce Woodstock hang atop the open work surface.
Custom cabinetry in a soft blue hue picks up the gray wash of the bamboo accents, which also balance the wood floors.
In the kitchen, flat slab cabinetry is finished with gray-blue paint and quartz countertops. A new pantry located behind the kitchen holds the refrigerator, microwave, and pantry shelving.
An open plan combines the cooking, dining, and living spaces. A color palette of natural woods, soft blues, creamy whites, and rust tones ties the spaces together.
On the upper level, a black "shed" cleverly incorporates the kitchen, bathroom, and storage.
A new banquette seating area tucked off the kitchen links to the breakfast terrace and has great views. "That's a nice perch to sit in and enjoy the kitchen and the landscape," says Woofter. Carolyn Woofter designed the custom copper hood to sync with the La Cornue stove beneath it.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
The kitchen is placed within the double-height central core, rising up to meet more of the glass-inlaid blocks to create a clerestory window arrangement near the ceiling. All original cabinetry and appliances remain with the exception of a modern refrigerator.
This home in Napa, California was renovated to modernize the kitchen without losing its midcentury feel.
In a kitchen that features a lot of wood, black hardware can bring out the darker components of the grain.
Matte black cabinetry balances out the shiny fixtures and marble countertops in this low-key kitchen.
If you find a particular tile with black accents, do like Tim and Merrill Melideo and work with the shade throughout your kitchen.
If you're itching for color in your kitchen, consider installing a striking black backsplash—it's sure to complement any shade that's near it.
Use black as an accent shade in a kitchen that gets lots of natural light, especially when it can highlight architectural details.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
The kitchen features oak cabinets by cabinetmaker Randy Landis and Caesarstone countertops. Marvin sliding doors open to one of the home's two patios.
The kitchen is the focal point of the home, with views to the rest of the house and the surrounding grounds.
The juxtaposition of open and closed elements continues into the kitchen. White oak planks wrap the floor, end wall, and ceiling, while floor-to-ceiling glass flanks either side. Low cabinets preserve views to the outside.
The large picture window overlooks the pool and spa.
A look at the kitchen in one of the building's penthouse residences. Warm wood cabinetry and stone countertops complement the spaces's clean aesthetic.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry conceals a plethora of appliances for a streamlined look, including two integrated Liebherr refrigerators, one integrated freezer, one Eurocave wine cabinet, and two Blum Space Towers. The island is faced with gray birch veneer, and the sculpture is by Jeff Thomson.
The well lit kitchen is fitted with all new high-end appliances, including a Bosch oven, grill, and induction hob with a Cooke & Lewis extractor above. A CDA washing machine and dishwasher are also neatly hidden within the units.
The large galley kitchen was completely modernized as part of the renovation. The long space leads to a large corner window in front of the sink, which allows warm natural light inside.
"The sculpted kitchen island bench is a true hero of the space," says Lynch. "It anchors the generously scaled entertainment space while its weighty legs, honed marble finish, and soft, beveled detailing make it an artistic piece in its own right."
The flooring in the open-plan living area is Douglas fir that’s been lye-treated and brushed with white oil, which eliminates the wood’s natural red tones.
The kitchenette is an exercise in space efficiency; a handmade walnut insert covers the sink to maximize counter space.
“I wanted it to feel like an old Airstream, just with a refreshed new face. So I decided to start with white and have only one wood tone, walnut,” says August.
An open kitchen was rebuilt to face the rear courtyard. Contemporary features include a pop of color contrasting with teak veneer cabinetry and other wood tones.
12345...66

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.