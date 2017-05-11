Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/landscapes : hardscapes/landscapes : shrubs

Kitchen Hardscapes Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

Outdoor kitchen
In the dining area, chairs found in an antique store join a table the Wessels made from a piece of mesquite. Overhead is Lindsey Adelman's Branching Bubble fixture.