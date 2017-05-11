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All Photos/kitchen/furniture : table/tread : wood

Kitchen Table Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The motif of slatted hickory continues in the bold open-plan master suite, which features multifaceted Diamond White tile by Porcelanosa and a Hoffman bed, with its headboard removed, from Room &amp; Board.