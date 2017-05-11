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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/sinks : undermount

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
Cedar & Moss lights are installed above the robin's egg blue sink.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station