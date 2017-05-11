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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
Featuring a timeless black-and-white marble checkerboard floor, the eat-in kitchen receives an abundance of natural light thanks to its huge, six-over-six pane sash window.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
For the new kitchen, which was rotated perpendicularly to improve circulation, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam opted for "interior finishes that reflect the time period, but don't feel old or outdated," says architect Megan Blaine. Modular cabinets are paired with quartz countertops.
Kitchen, dining, and living spaces seamlessly flow into one another, accentuated by lighting fixtures and furnishings selected by Lin-Tam. In a nod to the vinyl composite tile that comprised the floors of original Eichler houses, commercial solid vinyl tile was chosen for its similar retro, monolithic look.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station