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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A Bosch microwave is sleekly inset into the wall of storage.
In the kitchen, bespoke plywood panels wrap IKEA cabinet inserts for a high-end feel on a budget. "The kitchen is a collection of very intricate details," says Astrain, who fitted the space down to the last available millimeter. The space benefits from two windows now, thanks to the relocated dining area.
In the kitchen, a new Quartz counter tops the central island. The original cabinetry and pale-yellow Western Holly oven enhance the house's vintage aesthetic, paying homage to the past.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
View of Kitchen From Living Area
View of Original Kitchen Cabinets