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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.