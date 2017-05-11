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All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Vinyl Floors Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

With a brick backsplash, it is important to make sure that it is carefully cleaned and sealed with a sealant designed for its specific location. There is a charm with exposed brick that, if that is the look you are going for, you will want to ensure that the brick is in good condition and can withstand being exposed.