All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/appliances : refrigerator

14 Kitchen Vinyl Floors Refrigerator Design Photos And Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
The tiny home operates off the grid and draws energy from solar power.
The kitchen occupies the heart of the home. To save on costs, the duo lined the interior walls with shiplap and beadboard. The floors are vinyl.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
In the kitchen, white cabinets are combined with black accents and a butcher block countertop, including the sink basin and faucet. Windows at the counter bring in lots of natural light.
Eat-in portion of the kitchen
Quintessential mid-century built-in desk in the kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.