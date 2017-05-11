All Photos/kitchen/floors : vinyl/appliances : dishwasher

3 Kitchen Vinyl Floors Dishwasher Design Photos And Ideas

The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The façade load bearing wall and its gaps have been preserved in their original state during the remodelling process as a tribute to its Mediterranean past.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.