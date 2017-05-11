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All Photos/kitchen/floors : travertine/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Travertine Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A "white box" inserted into the home neatly contains various functions and services. It unifies the entire apartment both in plan and section.
Kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen