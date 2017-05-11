Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : travertine/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Travertine Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
A "white box" inserted into the home neatly contains various functions and services. It unifies the entire apartment both in plan and section.
Renton Hill House features an open floor plan and a natural palette of steel, concrete, and walnut. Citizen Design Collaborative strategically integrated original and modern details to create a unique home. The house is designed to bring people together and age beautifully as it's passed down through generations.