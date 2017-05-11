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All Photos/kitchen/floors : travertine/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Travertine Floors Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.