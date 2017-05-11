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All Photos/kitchen/floors : travertine/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Travertine Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen