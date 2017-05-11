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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/lighting : track

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.