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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Chairs custom made by Local Local, combined with a vintage Louis Poulsen lamp.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever &amp; Ducré.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
"The planter box was an excuse and a solution to integrate the electric plugs on the counter," shared Otten. The stunning slab of pink marble which serves as the island's countertop is the result of a trade between the client, an artist, who traded a work of art for it with the art-collecting owner of Vandeweghe, the marble company, where the beautiful slab of pink marble is from. Brass cabinet doors reflect the terrazzo flooring from Bomarbre.
The open kitchen and the adjacent bench are a mix of materials that include HPL, sandblasted pine plywood, brass, marble, and lacquer.
The service corridor emphasizes axial circulation and austerity of materials, with concrete countertops and wood cabinetry.
Brass panels decorate the back face of the island, drawing in Sarah's personal metal touch. Wood counter stools from The Citizenry provide the perfect wood accent which connects to the warmth of the wood ceiling above.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
Paired with white, the wood ceiling is no longer an eye sore but a touch of warmth in this subdued and serene kitchen space.
The entrance from the dining room to the kitchen was opened up considerably with an arched expression, creating a much better flow and unifying the two spaces.
There are now two options for seating—at the end of the island or in the nook beyond.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
Note the end of the kitchen island that’s covered in white micro mosaic tiles to match the dining space opposite.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
A polished concrete floor adds an industrial touch. The oven is Siemens, and the cooktop and dishwasher are Miele. The kitchen island is a concrete benchtop resting on a custom steel frame. The pendants are refurbished “Saturn” pendants by Fog & Morup. Curtains allow the residents to divide the space.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
The fully appointed Vipp Kitchen also comes with a fridge stocked with bottled water, champagne and a limited edition American Pale Ale by Mikkeller x Vipp created in celebration of Vipp's 80th birthday.
A new kitchen supplants former servants' quarters. "The [Beck] family didn't go back in the kitchen much; today, we kind of live in the kitchen," says Bodron+Fruit principal Svend Bodron.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The kitchen updates remain true to the home’s midcentury character. Terrazzo tiles are used throughout the home.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
The retrofit of this Portland midcentury-modern home takes inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
Tastefully updated, the kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry, Viking & Sub Zero appliances, and a wine refrigerator.
The charming kitchen retains its original walnut cabinets.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.