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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/counters : metal

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A new kitchen supplants former servants' quarters. "The [Beck] family didn't go back in the kitchen much; today, we kind of live in the kitchen," says Bodron+Fruit principal Svend Bodron.