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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/cabinets : white

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Chairs custom made by Local Local, combined with a vintage Louis Poulsen lamp.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The kitchen is super bright and airy thanks f
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
Terrazzo flooring replaced the existing porcelain tile floor. "The terrazzo floor is about coming up with this lovely texture that wasn’t just polished concrete," explains Carter.
The kitchen island was handcrafted with 30-millimeter Tasmanian Oak half-round dowels. "The [curved form] became a real feature of the house which was mimicked in details such as the timber island and doorway threshold," explains Peake. The countertop is Carrara marble from Avant Stone.
"The planter box was an excuse and a solution to integrate the electric plugs on the counter," shared Otten. The stunning slab of pink marble which serves as the island's countertop is the result of a trade between the client, an artist, who traded a work of art for it with the art-collecting owner of Vandeweghe, the marble company, where the beautiful slab of pink marble is from. Brass cabinet doors reflect the terrazzo flooring from Bomarbre.
The open kitchen and the adjacent bench are a mix of materials that include HPL, sandblasted pine plywood, brass, marble, and lacquer.
Sarah Sherman Samuel is a Los Angeles-based interior and product designer. She is known for effortlessly combining styles to create unique spaces, coveted products, and Pinterest worthy images.
A subdued and simple textured wall finish of plaster with Portola Lime Wash in Blonde decorates the exterior wall of the kitchen. For cabinet hardware, Sarah had her own collection The Half Moon made in wood. She worked with a local fabricator to make the prototypes and from there, a new wood hardware line was born.
White Dome Pendant lights from Allied Maker hang above the Caesarstone quartz island. The waterfall edges provide a clean, modern look.
Brass panels decorate the back face of the island, drawing in Sarah's personal metal touch. Wood counter stools from The Citizenry provide the perfect wood accent which connects to the warmth of the wood ceiling above.
A 36" matte white Cafe Appliance range with metal hardware is paired with a dramatic marble backsplash and concealed range hood with a drywall surround.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
Paired with white, the wood ceiling is no longer an eye sore but a touch of warmth in this subdued and serene kitchen space.
The entrance from the dining room to the kitchen was opened up considerably with an arched expression, creating a much better flow and unifying the two spaces.
In the late 1950s, Paul Rudolph transformed a municipal garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, into a private home. A revamp in 2016 made way for a wall of 10-foot-high, triple-paneled sliding doors and windows opening onto the courtyard. To further increase fluidity, the kitchen was moved to the living area.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
Open Kitchen
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
Tastefully updated, the kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry, Viking & Sub Zero appliances, and a wine refrigerator.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The kitchen is opposite the dining area.
Chris, a retired commodities derivatives trader, served as the general contractor, with guidance from builder Mike Paulsen. Decorum Arch Stone fabricated the waterfall countertop made of Colorado Gold marble; Scott Cabinets did the millwork. The cooking range is by Wolf. Trove wallpaper accents the far wall of the powder room at the end of the corridor.
The kitchen.
kitchen